Coast Guard searching for missing tour helicopter with 7 people onboard in Hawaii

(CNN) Coast Guard crews are searching for a helicopter with seven people onboard that failed to return from a tour off Kauai's Napali coast in Hawaii late Thursday.

The owner of the helicopter company reached out to the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu when the aircraft didn't return from a tour of the Napali coast, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

One pilot and six passengers were on the helicopter and two of those passengers are believed to be minors.

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu, said weather conditions in the search area are "challenging" with low visibility and blustery winds, according to CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB.

"There was a cold front that came through the area around that time, bringing scattered showers and an increase of wind gusts," CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

