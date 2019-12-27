A delivery driver was killed at a Denny's. Manhunt intensifies as FBI and Virginia police offer $10,000 reward

(CNN) The FBI and police in Virginia are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a food delivery driver.

Two men, described by Prince William County police as in their late teens to early twenties, were robbing a Denny's restaurant early Thursday morning in Manassas, police said in a statement Thursday.

Surveillance footage shows the men running into the restaurant while brandishing guns. Police shared portions of the video with the public in an effort to help identify them.

"The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets. The men further demanded money from the business," the police statement says.

As the two men, wearing black coats and hats that covered much of their faces, were leaving the restaurant, they shot one man who police say had been sitting on the floor and cooperating. Police note the men took no money or items from the restaurant itself.

