This cat, which looks like Baby Yoda, is looking for a home, she is

(CNN) If you thought Baby Yoda was cute, wait until you meet Joy, the rescue cat with an uncanny resemblance to the green "Star Wars" alien.

With enormous ears, big, round eyes, and little button nose, Joy is the Baby Yoda we all dream of cuddling every night.

The rescue cat was found by a humane society volunteer on December 15 suffering with a large wound on the neck, which vets believe was caused by an animal attack, abuse by an owner, or an accident.

Joy is thought to be 1 to 2 years old. Vets at the Cabarrus Animal Hospital treated a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

The adoption will be handled by the Humane Society of Rowan County while Joy is being fostered by an animal hospital employee.

Read More