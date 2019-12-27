Antonio Brown is working out with the Saints in the hopes of playing in the NFL again

(CNN) So much for an early retirement.

Despite claiming he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore" in a tweet posted in September , wide receiver Antonio Brown is working out with the New Orleans Saints.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown posted on his Instagram account a waiver form with the Saints, and he posted some videos from inside the team's facilities.

But all of this could be for naught.

The NFL has confirmed to CNN that it is still investigating allegations against Brown, and the NFL has already threatened to place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list if he is signed by a team.