Construction workers lose sensitive documents during renovations at UK spy headquarters, report says

By Jonny Hallam and Laura El-Tantawy, CNN

Updated 11:46 PM ET, Fri December 27, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The MI6 building in London is said to be like a fortress and towers over the River Thames.
The MI6 building in London is said to be like a fortress and towers over the River Thames.

(CNN)A source on background has confirmed to CNN that sensitive documents that had been reported missing by The Sun newspaper were not UK government papers, but were a construction firm's documents.

On Friday, The Sun reported that "sensitive" documents detailing the "layout and security measures" of MI6's London headquarters have gone missing while construction giant Balfour Beatty carried out refurbishment work.
The missing documents were supposed to be held in a secure room by the construction firm while the renovations took place at the headquarters of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service -- better known as MI6 -- the UK's equivalent to the CIA.
Although not classified, the papers were deemed to be highly sensitive due to their content.
    "To lose such sensitive documents was grossly irresponsible. The documents would be gold dust to any enemy agents or terrorists," The Sun reported an unnamed source as saying.
    Read More
    Balfour Beatty's contract to refurbish the building at Vauxhall Cross, south London, was terminated after the papers disappeared, The Sun reported.
      The UK's Foreign Office said it would not comment on intelligence matters.
      CNN has reached out to Balfour Beatty for comment.