Duchess of Cambridge praises the work of midwives

London (CNN) Photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to a London maternity unit in November were released Friday along with an open letter addressed to midwives in which she praised their "amazing work" of improving "the lives of others."

The photographs show the duchess meeting with staff and checking in on a couple's baby.

Catherine, the wife of Prince William, spent two days at Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in southwest London, according to a November 27 Court Circular , which is the official record of royal engagements.

The duchess explained in the letter that she accompanied community midwives during the visit, where she was welcomed into people's homes, and spent time in post-natal wards and hospital clinics.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets with the maternity unit's staff in November.

"I was truly touched by the trust that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and voicing their fears openly," she wrote.

Read More