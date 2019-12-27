Year-long resolutions don't work. Here's how to make 12 'micro-resolutions' instead

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
For the New Year, try 12 monthly 'micro-resolutions' – No one maintains their New Year's resolutions all year. But what if you committed to a dozen of them for just one month at a time? Here's what happened when I did.
Breaking news alert: People are inherently good, non-violent – Tragic news raises deep, divided questions about our species. Are people inherently violent? Are some people evil? What is the solution to violence? And our answers are very important. Read here.
The joy and practical wisdom of running – Training for my first marathon led to runners' highs and a few lows as I pushed my average unfit body to its physical -- and mental -- limits. Read here.
Ikigai, the Japanese path to live longer, happier – The world's longest living people share a devotion to a concept called ikigai, the happiness of being busy at some activity that holds meaning and purpose to them. Read here.
Zen and the art of bicycling to work – Rekindle childhood joy, help the Earth, stay in shape, and practice mindfulness -- all on two wheels. Read here.
Start a new (good) habit, kill an old (bad) one – A habit can be our greatest ally -- or most frequent saboteur -- for self-improvement. Read here.