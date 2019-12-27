A mother was sentenced to 7 years in prison for injecting feces into her son's IV during cancer treatment

(CNN) An Indiana mother accused of injecting fecal matter into her 15-year-old son's IV bag has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tiffany Alberts is set to serve five years of probation following her prison sentence, said Michael Leffler, a spokesman with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Alberts was convicted of six counts of aggravated battery and one count of neglect in a trial in September 2019. Alberts was found not guilty of attempted murder charge, online court records show.

The Wolcott, Indiana, mother was arrested and charged in 2016 after she used a syringe to inject feces into her son's IV while he was undergoing cancer treatments at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She knowingly placed him "in a situation that endangered the dependent's life or health," Marion County Superior Court documents said.

Alberts said her actions were meant to get her son moved from the intensive care unit to another Riley unit, where she believed "the treatment was better," the documents state.

