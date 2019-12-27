Hangovers: Why you get them and how to fight them off

Daryl Davies, Joshua Silva and Terry David Church, The Conversation

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Fri December 27, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Avocado toast with poached eggs: &lt;/strong&gt;This Australian standard breakfast is a mighty fine hangover option in Sydney.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Avocado toast with poached eggs: This Australian standard breakfast is a mighty fine hangover option in Sydney.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Hair of the dog: &lt;/strong&gt;While definitely not a &quot;health-conscious&quot; move, some call a little drink the day after a big night of, well, drinking, a pro move.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Hair of the dog: While definitely not a "health-conscious" move, some call a little drink the day after a big night of, well, drinking, a pro move.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Tapsilog in Manila: &lt;/strong&gt;Cured, semidried or marinated beef with garlic rice and a fried egg is found all over Manila and really hits the spot when a hangover strikes.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Tapsilog in Manila: Cured, semidried or marinated beef with garlic rice and a fried egg is found all over Manila and really hits the spot when a hangover strikes.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Currywurst in Berlin: &lt;/strong&gt;For the uninitiated, this heaping plate consists of a fried pork sausage sliced into bite size chunks, doused in a spiced curried ketchup and dusted with curry powder.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Currywurst in Berlin: For the uninitiated, this heaping plate consists of a fried pork sausage sliced into bite size chunks, doused in a spiced curried ketchup and dusted with curry powder.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Bloody Mary in Paris: &lt;/strong&gt;You can get a Bloody Mary pretty much everywhere these days, but you can thank Paris for inventing it in 1921.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Bloody Mary in Paris: You can get a Bloody Mary pretty much everywhere these days, but you can thank Paris for inventing it in 1921.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Poutine in Montreal: &lt;/strong&gt;The basic (if you can use such a word to describe the rich dish) version includes French fries drenched in gravy and topped with cheese curds.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Poutine in Montreal: The basic (if you can use such a word to describe the rich dish) version includes French fries drenched in gravy and topped with cheese curds.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Irn Bru and Lorne Sausage in Edinburgh:&lt;/strong&gt; Scotland&#39;s &quot;national drink&quot; is the preferred pairing with the greasy sausage roll.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Irn Bru and Lorne Sausage in Edinburgh: Scotland's "national drink" is the preferred pairing with the greasy sausage roll.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Eki-soba in Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;Soba noodles are popular throughout Japan, but in Tokyo, it&#39;s common to grab a bowl from the train station platform on your way home late at night.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Eki-soba in Tokyo: Soba noodles are popular throughout Japan, but in Tokyo, it's common to grab a bowl from the train station platform on your way home late at night.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;Bacon, egg and cheese sandwich in New York City: &lt;/strong&gt;The bodega original can&#39;t be beat. The only variable is whether or not you want to dress it with ketchup.
Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover
Bacon, egg and cheese sandwich in New York City: The bodega original can't be beat. The only variable is whether or not you want to dress it with ketchup.