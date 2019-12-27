Hangovers: Why you get them and how to fight them off

Photos: What to eat and drink when you have a hangover Avocado toast with poached eggs: This Australian standard breakfast is a mighty fine hangover option in Sydney. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Hair of the dog: While definitely not a "health-conscious" move, some call a little drink the day after a big night of, well, drinking, a pro move.

Tapsilog in Manila: Cured, semidried or marinated beef with garlic rice and a fried egg is found all over Manila and really hits the spot when a hangover strikes.

Currywurst in Berlin: For the uninitiated, this heaping plate consists of a fried pork sausage sliced into bite size chunks, doused in a spiced curried ketchup and dusted with curry powder.

Bloody Mary in Paris: You can get a Bloody Mary pretty much everywhere these days, but you can thank Paris for inventing it in 1921.

Poutine in Montreal: The basic (if you can use such a word to describe the rich dish) version includes French fries drenched in gravy and topped with cheese curds.

Irn Bru and Lorne Sausage in Edinburgh: Scotland's "national drink" is the preferred pairing with the greasy sausage roll.

Eki-soba in Tokyo: Soba noodles are popular throughout Japan, but in Tokyo, it's common to grab a bowl from the train station platform on your way home late at night.