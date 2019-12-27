The best styles to shop from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale only comes around, well, every six months or so, but it always delivers top-notch deals on some of your favorite, in-demand brands, including Ugg, Nike, Adidas, Cole Haan, Levi's and many more.

Now through January 2, save up to 50% on thousands of styles for men, women, kids and home, and ring in the new year while looking your best. Scroll down to see our top picks from this sale, and start shopping before your favorites start selling out.

Women's styles

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings ($35.40, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Zella leggings are some of our absolute favorites on the market when it comes to comfort and quality at a really great price. This high-waisted option features two side pockets in addition to a hidden waistband pocket.

Something Navy Turtleneck Sweater ($42.50, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

This cozy turtleneck makes for the perfect winter staple. And for 50% off its original price, you may as well stock up on all three fun color options.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote ($103.85, originally $155; nordstrom.com)

There's nothing like a bright, brand new bag to start the new year off on the right foot. This option from Longchamp is equal parts fun and classic, and reviewers love how durable and versatile it is.

Sophie Criss Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper ($14.96, originally $29.95; nordstrom.com)

Fuzzy slippers are a winter must-have, and if you're looking for a super soft and stylish option without the splurge, these are now 50% off coming in at under $15. They're available in five colors, which include neutrals to neons.

Faux Fur Trim Down Parka (starting at $103.90, originally $260; nordstrom.com)

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect winter coat, this option from Sam Edelman features a plush inner collar, faux fur accent around the hood and is available in eight gorgeous colors.

Luke Over The Knee Boot ($59.96, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Over the knee boots aren't just stylish, they're also perfect for keeping warm during the colder months. And while a good pair can easily cost you over $100, these are available for 50% off their original price for just $59.96. Pair them with black tights, leggings or jeans for a super simple yet elegant look.

Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie ($89.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

This fan-favorite style of the beloved Ugg boot is equal parts stylish and comfortable. Available in three classic colors, we'd bet that you'll be sporting these all winter long.

Lace Trim Satin Camisole Top ($23.40, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

If you're on the hunt for a cute, versatile top that's perfect for layering (and for any New Year's Eve parties) this polka dot option with a feminine trim has racked up over 330 5-star reviews. For under $25, it's a tough one to pass up.

Men's styles

Nike Air Max 270 React Sneaker ($74.98, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Step into 2020 with a cool new pair of Air Max sneakers, now half off.

Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boot ($113.98, originally $190; nordstrom.com)

These classic boots will keep your feet warm and dry through any winter weather.

Adidas Ribbed Beanie ($12.98, originally $26; nordstrom.com)

Don't forget about your head when the temperature drops. This beanie goes with any outfit and will keep your noggin toasty.

Levi's Type III Faux Shearling Lined Denim Trucker Jacket ($76.80, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

An iconic denim jacket gets a cold-weather upgrade with faux shearling trim.

Champion Flocked Logo Hooded Sweatshirt ($32.49, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Champion brand is in high demand right now. This hoodie will keep you looking cool and feeling warm all season long.

Scotch & Soda Hooded Lightweight Diamond Quilted Jacket ($148.80, originally $248; nordstrom.com)

This military green lightweight, quilted jacket is perfect for chilly days, and now it's $100 off.

Herschel Supply Co. Travel Daypack ($59.98; originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Make your commute classier with a compact backpack, featuring a two-way zip closure, exterior pockets and an interior laptop sleeve.

Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs ($37.90, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

This three-pack of boxer briefs features supportive stretch nylon for all-day comfort.

Home, kitchen and travel

5 1/4-Quart Round Deep Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($200, originally $325; nordstrom.com)

We've written before about why people are crazy about Le Creuset kitchenware. In short? The brand's products are super durable, perform amazingly and feature an iconic design. And right now, for 35% off its original price, you can score the brand's best selling item for just $200.

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw ($28.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

For many of us in colder climates, the more throws the merrier. And while they can often cost you well over $100, this option is 25% off its original (and already inexpensive) price for under $30. It's available in 11 stunning colors and features a nearly 5-star review from over 1,400 reviewers. So you can be sure you're not sacrificing quality for a stellar price.

Hydrocotton Bath Towel ($19.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

With a nearly 5-star review from over 500 reviewers, people rave about how soft, fluffy and absorbent these towels are. Made from 100% hydrocotton and specially woven for maximum absorption, we'd say there's no better time to stock up on a new set.

Set of 6 Riesling/Sauvignon Blanc Wine Tumblers ($53.82, originally $89.70; nordstrom.com)

Riedel glasses are some of the most luxe on the market, and the brand's wine-specific glass designs are a fun way to spice up your next wine and cheese night.

Novel Canvas Duffle Bag ($53.98, originally $90; nordstrom.com)

This bag from Herschel is the perfect all-purpose duffle, featuring an external shoe compartment and easily accessible interior mesh pocket. Great for weekend getaways, short trips or someone who just brings a lot to the gym.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.