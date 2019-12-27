Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Why Boeing's CEO lost his job. Buying vapes from cannabis shops. Making a different kind of New Year's resolution. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
CNN obtained five THC cartridges from an illicit vape shop in California and had their contents tested. The results showed that all contained a variety of pesticides that exceed the legal amount.
From the beginning of the 737 Max crisis, Dennis Muilenburg severely underestimated how much trouble the company faced. This week, it cost him his job.
Lauren Kush, a 36-year-old Uber driver, started living in her car when she could no longer afford an apartment in Los Angeles. Now, she's one of more than 16,000 in Los Angeles County who live in their vehicle.
Year-long resolutions seem great in theory, but in practice people often quit before the end of February. This year, why not try something new? Here are 12 mini-resolutions that will help lay the foundation for healthy habits.
For 23 years, Greg Zanis has delivered white crosses to honor victims killed in mass shootings. Now, he's ready to hand over his ministry to someone new.