Settle in with these weekend reads

By Stephen Mays and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Fri December 27, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Why Boeing's CEO lost his job. Buying vapes from cannabis shops. Making a different kind of New Year's resolution. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

A black market is hiding in plain sight

CNN obtained five THC cartridges from an illicit vape shop in California and had their contents tested. The results showed that all contained a variety of pesticides that exceed the legal amount.

Analysis: 3 mistakes that cost Boeing's CEO his job

    From the beginning of the 737 Max crisis, Dennis Muilenburg severely underestimated how much trouble the company faced. This week, it cost him his job.
    Read More

    California's homeless problem

    Lauren Kush, a 36-year-old Uber driver, started living in her car when she could no longer afford an apartment in Los Angeles. Now, she's one of more than 16,000 in Los Angeles County who live in their vehicle.

    A year of micro-resolutions

    Year-long resolutions seem great in theory, but in practice people often quit before the end of February. This year, why not try something new? Here are 12 mini-resolutions that will help lay the foundation for healthy habits.

      The man who made nearly 27,000 crosses

      For 23 years, Greg Zanis has delivered white crosses to honor victims killed in mass shootings. Now, he's ready to hand over his ministry to someone new.