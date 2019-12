(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Leaked videos show members of SEAL Team 7 Alpha Platoon describe Eddie Gallagher as "toxic" and "evil," according to recordings of interviews obtained by The New York Times.

-- At least 12 people have died after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan.

-- Analysis: Between rounds of golf and greeting guests in Florida, President Trump has been venting fury at Nancy Pelosi over impeachment

-- When ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died on his 34th birthday, he had been diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia and a rare disease known as HLH. Here's what we know about the diseases