(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Leaked videos show members of SEAL Team 7 Alpha Platoon describe Eddie Gallagher as "toxic" and "evil," according to recordings of interviews obtained by The New York Times.
-- At least 12 people have died after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan.
-- Analysis: Between rounds of golf and greeting guests in Florida, President Trump has been venting fury at Nancy Pelosi over impeachment
-- When ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died on his 34th birthday, he had been diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia and a rare disease known as HLH. Here's what we know about the diseases.
-- Lizzo clapped back after a commentator on Twitter said the singer is popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America.
-- McDonald's workers helped save a woman who mouthed "help me" in the drive-thru.
-- A new US law that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect.
-- Jerry Herman, the legendary lyricist who penned musicals such as "Hello, Dolly!" and "Mame," has died. He was 88.