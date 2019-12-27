Comedy group that made a film depicting Jesus as gay attacked on Christmas Eve, Brazilian police say

(CNN) Police in Rio de Janeiro said at least four men were involved in a Christmas Eve attack at the headquarters of a Brazilian comedy group after their release of a film that depicts Jesus as gay, according to state news agency Agencia Brasil.

The comedy group Porta dos Fundos stated in a Facebook post that Molotov cocktails were thrown toward their building and that security staff was able to control the fire.

"There were no injuries despite the action of putting several innocent lives at risk," according to the statement. Authorities are investigating video of a group claiming responsibility for the attack.

"Terrorism was not classified at first, but we do not rule out any hypothesis," police said in a statement.

Police are investigating whether the attack is linked to "The First Temptation of Christ," which was produced by the group and was released on Netflix earlier this month. The film depicts Jesus as gay and is listed as a dark comedy.

