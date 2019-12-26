The week in 25 photos

An actor performs near Red Square in Moscow on Sunday, December 22. Yuri Kochetkov/EPA
People take photos with their phones as they watch the "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Jabal Arba in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, December 26. The annual event wasn't visible from North America, but people in parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia were able to see the eclipse. See more amazing photos of the eclipseHamad Mohammaed/Reuters
A member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Krois family lights candles on the first night of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday, December 22. Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
Julio Borges pours water out of his boot after after trying to get his truck to start on Monday, December 23, in Hallandale, Florida. An overnight storm brought up to 12 inches of rain in South Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A nurse adjusts the outfits of newborn babies on Christmas Eve at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Sakchai Lalit/AP
Women wear protective glasses while watching the annular solar eclipse in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Thursday, December 26. Abriawan Abhe/Antara Foto via Reuters
Homes are seen burned after a forest fire in Valparaiso, Chile, on Wednesday, December 25. More than 150 houses were damaged. Pablo Rojas Mariadaga/AFP/Getty Images
Soft porcelain mice are painted at the Imperial Porcelain Factory in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, December 24. The factory manufactures a collection dedicated to the White Metal Rat, the Chinese zodiac animal of 2020. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images
A visitor takes pictures of Banksy's "Scar of Bethlehem" in The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Sunday, December 22. Majdi Mohammed/AP
A scuba diver observes colonies of the coral Acropora tenuis in Suruga Bay near central Japan on Saturday, December 21. The coral reef is showing signs of recovery after 20 years of preservation from Tokai University researchers.Kyodo via AP Images
Revelers and tourists welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge in Amesbury, England, on Sunday, December 22.Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Police Sgt. Jeremy Steedman handles firearms that have been removed from circulation at the Papakura Police Station on Saturday, December 21, in Auckland, New Zealand. Nearly 60,000 prohibited firearms have been removed from circulation in six months as part of the firearms buyback and amnesty program. Phil Walter/Getty Images
Visitors react as a Bengal tiger licks the glass of his enclosure during the "Animal Christmas Party" at the Malabon Zoo in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday, December 21. Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images
People wade through the water with their luggage in Venice, Italy, during a high tide on Monday, December 23. Luigi Costantini/AP
Priests and clergy process during a midnight Christmas Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Stanislaus and Saint Ladislaus in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, December 24.Mindaugas Kulbis/AP