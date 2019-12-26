World
Edition
Edition
CNN Photos
See all
World

The week in 25 photos

Published 7:06 PM ET, Thu December 26, 2019
01 week in photos 1226 RESTRICTED01 week in photos 1226 RESTRICTED
1 of 25
An actor performs near Red Square in Moscow on Sunday, December 22. Yuri Kochetkov/EPA
People take photos with their phones as they watch the "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Jabal Arba in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, December 26. The annual event wasn't visible from North America, but people in parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia were able to see the eclipse. See more amazing photos of the eclipse Hamad Mohammaed/Reuters
A member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Krois family lights candles on the first night of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday, December 22. Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
People celebrating Christmas Eve in Hong Kong cough and cover their faces after police confront protesters with tear gas on Tuesday, December 24. Hundreds of protesters occupied malls and other shopping areas as part of the monthslong campaign for democratic and police reforms in the city. Kin Cheung/AP
A cat lies on a shelf at "Rumah Kucing Parung" cat shelter in Bogor, a city in the West Java province of Indonesia, on Monday, December 23. Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Protesters gather at the Quddus Saheb Eidgah grounds to rally against India's new citizenship law in Bangalore on Monday, December 23. The new law could give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim. Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
In this screengrab from a video provided by fire station Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks from a water bottle in Cudlee Creek, Australia, on Sunday, December 22. Wildfires continue to spread throughout Australia, damaging homes and wildlife habitats. Oakbank Balhannah CFS via AP
President Donald Trump makes a video call to troops stationed worldwide while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, December 24. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters and police help people get out of their cars after a 69-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday, December 22. The crash closed both sides of the interstate. York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
A tent is placed over the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft in White Sands, New Mexico, on Sunday, December 22. The spacecraft made a soft landing after unexpected issues troubled its inaugural flight to orbit and forced it to make an early return. Bill Ingalis/NASA via Reuters
People ride on camels in the desert near the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday, December 26. Oded Balilty/AP
The damaged Carnival Glory cruise ship sits docked at the Puerta Maya pier in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday, December 20. The ship collided with the Carnival Legend while preparing to dock. Heyder Castillo/EPA-EFE via Shutterstock
"Mr. Christmas Tree," also known as Thomas Liberto, walks around midtown Manhattan on Thursday, December 19. Liberto, who travels from Maryland to New York City during the holidays, has been walking around the city in his costume for the past five years. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Julio Borges pours water out of his boot after after trying to get his truck to start on Monday, December 23, in Hallandale, Florida. An overnight storm brought up to 12 inches of rain in South Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A nurse adjusts the outfits of newborn babies on Christmas Eve at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Sakchai Lalit/AP
Women wear protective glasses while watching the annular solar eclipse in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Thursday, December 26. Abriawan Abhe/Antara Foto via Reuters
Homes are seen burned after a forest fire in Valparaiso, Chile, on Wednesday, December 25. More than 150 houses were damaged. Pablo Rojas Mariadaga/AFP/Getty Images
Soft porcelain mice are painted at the Imperial Porcelain Factory in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, December 24. The factory manufactures a collection dedicated to the White Metal Rat, the Chinese zodiac animal of 2020. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images
A visitor takes pictures of Banksy's "Scar of Bethlehem" in The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Sunday, December 22. Majdi Mohammed/AP
A scuba diver observes colonies of the coral Acropora tenuis in Suruga Bay near central Japan on Saturday, December 21. The coral reef is showing signs of recovery after 20 years of preservation from Tokai University researchers. Kyodo via AP Images
Revelers and tourists welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge in Amesbury, England, on Sunday, December 22. Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Police Sgt. Jeremy Steedman handles firearms that have been removed from circulation at the Papakura Police Station on Saturday, December 21, in Auckland, New Zealand. Nearly 60,000 prohibited firearms have been removed from circulation in six months as part of the firearms buyback and amnesty program. Phil Walter/Getty Images
Visitors react as a Bengal tiger licks the glass of his enclosure during the "Animal Christmas Party" at the Malabon Zoo in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday, December 21. Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images
People wade through the water with their luggage in Venice, Italy, during a high tide on Monday, December 23. Luigi Costantini/AP
Priests and clergy process during a midnight Christmas Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Stanislaus and Saint Ladislaus in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, December 24. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP