Police locate teen wanted for questioning in killing of Barnard College student

(CNN) Authorities have located a teen that investigators were searching for in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet on Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was located in the Bronx early Thursday morning, according to a law enforcement official. It was not yet known if the boy had spoken with investigators, but he did have legal representation with him, the official said.

This comes days after NYPD officials released images of the boy and said he was "wanted for questioning" in connection with the killing of Majors, police said on Friday.

Majors, 18, was walking in Manhattan's Morningside Park near Barnard College on December 11 when she was attacked, Harrison said at a news conference last week.

A 13-year-old boy from Manhattan was arrested a day after the stabbing. The teen was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

