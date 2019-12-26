Three high school students die in Christmas Day car crash

(CNN) Three high school students died in a car crash on Christmas Day when their car slid off the road in a rural part of Alabama and struck a large oak tree, police said.

The teens have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, according to Lt. Michael McDuffie, chief investigator with the Geneva Police Department. They were all between 16 and 17 years old and were students at Geneva High School.

The three girls were in the front seat of the car, McDuffie said. Two other passengers in the back seat survived the crash.

Geneva is more than 200 miles south of Birmingham.

One of the survivors was able to get herself out with only minor bumps and bruises, while the other was airlifted to Children's of Alabama, a hospital in Birmingham, where she is in stable condition, McDuffie said.

Read More