(CNN) Canadian Corey Groves, a 17-year-old who is battling an aggressive form of cancer, is a lifelong Lakers fan.

On Christmas, he fulfilled a dream -- getting to meet LeBron James.

"I got my wish," Groves wrote in an Instagram post showing him with James. "So thankful to everyone that helped me make this happen."

A post shared by Corey's wish (@coreyswish2019) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:53pm PST

Groves met James at the team's pregame walk-through, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported.

This is 17-year-old Corey Groves. He was diagnosed with stage four sarcoma cancer this year. As a lifelong Lakers fan living in Canada, his dying dream was to come to Staples Center and meet LeBron James. Well, that happened today for Corey at the team's walk through. Tremendous pic.twitter.com/yJf8OYjQ8e

Earlier this year, Groves was granted a wish from the Children's Wish Foundation. His request: Meet LeBron James and shake his hand.

"Everyone wants something more than a handshake," Groves said in a video posted on the Trillium Health Partners Twitter account. "But a handshake is like a friendship between someone. And, you know, I have everything I want, so I can't complain. A handshake would just be the best thing."

Brampton teen Corey Groves is battling a rare, aggressive form of #cancer. His dream: to meet his hero, @KingJames. Yesterday, @superfan_nav joined us at Credit Valley Hospital to share some exciting news. 🙏✨💙 #LakeShow #WeTheNorth | @Lakers @Raptors pic.twitter.com/W6mJBHaQT4 — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) December 19, 2019

The foundation was able to arrange a trip to Los Angeles for Groves to see the Lakers play the Clippers on Christmas Day -- but couldn't secure a meeting with James.

That's when Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia came in to help. After learning of Groves' wish, Bhatia visited the teen at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario.

"Let me tell you, you are going to meet him," Bhatia said. "I already talked to him. You make sure you have fun with it."

Bhatia's spokesperson, Rinku Ghei, told CTV that Bhatia worked "diligently behind the scenes to make this happen."

"We were just trying to make a Christmas miracle happen," Ghei said to the network.