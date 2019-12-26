Alex Ferguson's Clan Des Obeaux doubles up in King George VI

(CNN) Clan Des Obeaux, part-owned by legendary football manager Alex Ferguson, produced a storming finish to win the prestigious King George VI steeplechase at Kempton Park for the second straight year.

It was a record 11th victory in the traditional Boxing Day feature for trainer Paul Nicholls, who also saddled second-placed Cyrname, with Irish raider Footpad taking third.

Cyrname went off 5-4 favorite, with Nicholls' stable jockey Harry Cobden siding with him over Clan Des Obeaux, but in testing conditions over the three mile course his decision backfired.

Clan Des Obeaux, ridden by San Twiston-Davies, was always traveling the better of the pair and pulled clear over the final two fences to win by 21 lengths.

Cyrname battled on to hold off Footpad to give the 10-time champion trainer his one-two, but the big disappointment of the race was the performance of Colin Tizzard's highly-rated Lostintranslation.

