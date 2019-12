Netanyahu faces tough Likud party challenge in pre-election test

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a serious challenge for the leadership of Likud, the political party he has led for more than a decade, as he prepares for the country's unprecedented third election in 12 months in March.

More than 116,000 members of Likud will decide Thursday if they want Netanyahu to continue leading the party, or if they're ready for a change at the top.

The embattled 70-year-old leader faces criminal indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption investigations. Netanyahu has insisted he is innocent, calling the investigations an "attempted coup."

The longest-serving leader in Israel's history has failed to form a government after elections in April and September.

If Netanyahu loses the party election, it could effectively signal the end of his time as the country's leader, since he would no longer be the Likud's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming election in March.

Read More