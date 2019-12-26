Ruthless Liverpool goes 13 points clear in EPL with rout of Leicester City

(CNN) Freshly crowned Club World Cup champion Liverpool took a giant stride towards its first English top flight title in 30 years with a 4-0 Boxing Day rout of closest challenger Leicester City.

Roberto Firmino, who scored the winner in the extra time victory over Flamengo in Qatar, grabbed a double as Jurgen Klopp's high flyers stretched their lead at the top to 13 points with a remarkable 17th win from 18 English Premier League matches.

In a one-sided encounter at Leicester's King Power Stadium, substitute James Milner from the penalty spot and an inspired Trent Alexander-Arnold added the other goals in a stunning victory.

Full back Alexander-Arnold provided the assists for both Firmino's goals, the first the opener on 31 minutes, his firm header beating Kasper Schmeichel's despairing dive.

