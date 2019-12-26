Tatcha's best-selling lip mask is finally back in stock

If you're not familiar with luxe, Japanese-inspired skincare brand Tatcha, let us bring you up to speed. The purveyor of many a cult-favorite product — like The Water Cream and the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist — Tatcha is known for its clean, nutrient-dense products that utilize ingredients like green tea, rice and seaweed.

With award-winning moisturizers, sunscreens, masks and serums, beauty lovers go bananas for this brand. New products often sell out fast, which was exactly the case in November 2018, when Tatcha unveiled the Kissu Lip Mask.

Comprised of peach and rose extracts, Japanese camellia oil and squalane (a moisturizer derived from olives that simultaneously plumps and reduces redness and irritation), Kissu debuted on QVC ... and sold out in 13 minutes. Yes, really. The product has since racked up a wait list of more than 4,000 eager fans, all of whom have been beseeching the brand to bring back the beloved lip treatment.

What's so great about it? Well, for one, like all Tatcha products, just holding the little Kissu jar feels like a luxurious treat. But aesthetics aside, the mask is also a super bomb of moisture for your lips — perfect for the dry winters. While Kissu can be used anytime during the day, for optimal effectiveness, the brand recommends layering it onto your lips before bed (with the included gold wand that we're obsessed with). During that time, the mask will overly hydrate the lips and banish flakiness, while also plumping and reducing fine lines.

Which brings us to the news at hand — Kissu is coming back. Today, you can order the lip mask yet again more than a year after it sold out completely. Shop the mask below and check out our other faves from the brand, which are also available for purchase now and make for great gifts for anyone, including yourself.

The Kissu Lip Mask ($28, tatcha.com)

This non-sticky jelly is going to save your lips from dehydration this winter. One of its key ingredients is Tatcha's proprietary Hadasei-3, a trio of anti-aging Japanese superfoods (uji green tea, Okinawa mozuku algae and akita rice) double fermented to increase absorption of all the ingredients.

The Water Cream ($68, tacha.com)

This day and night cream can help tighten pores and smooth your skin's texture while controlling excess oil and imparting a subtle glow, thanks to its 23-karat gold composition.

Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen ($65, tatcha.com)

This sunscreen is a splurge for sure, but one that we deem well worth it. Unlike most sunscreens, this one is weightless and silky (not sticky or oily) and doesn't leave a white residue. It can also tighten pores, making it a great option to put on before your daily makeup application.

The Deep Cleanse ($38, tatcha.com)

A favorite among beauty editors, this gel-based cleanser is comprised of a natural fruit exfoliant that can simultaneously rid impurities and unclog pores. We love how it lathers into a creamy foam.

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, tatcha.com)

A moisturizing mist? Yes, it exists! Apply it over or under your makeup for an ultra-hydrating glow.

The Rice Polish: Classic ($48, tatcha.com)

Like a science experiment in your bathroom, this water-activated exfoliant transforms from a powder to a lovely, gentle cream in seconds. Use it daily before makeup application to help with uneven skin tone, fine line reduction and breakouts. Still not convinced? Well, Meghan Markle reportedly uses it to achieve her signature glow.

Violet-C Radiance Mask ($68, tatcha.com)

Let us count the ways we love this bright purple face mask. Creamy and packed with fruits and natural vitamins, the luxe treatment can be used two to three times a week to achieve smoother skin that glows from within.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.