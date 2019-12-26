The Otter + Pop Figura cases for the iPhone 11 family mix form and function

Otterbox and PopSockets are back at it with another line of cases. The Otter + Pop Figura cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max give you the durability of Otterbox with the functionally of a PopSocket in some fun new hues.

Otter + Pop Figura Series for iPhone 11 ($60.95; otterbox.com)

Otter + Pop Figura Series for iPhone 11 Pro ($50.95; otterbox.com)

Otter + Pop Figura Series for iPhone 11 Pro Max ($60.95; otterbox.com)

I've spent a few days testing these cases on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Safe to say I'm impressed and walking away pretty happy with these. On the iPhone 11 Pro Max, I opted for the Melon Twist, a shade that really looks like a fresh cantaloupe.

The case doesn't feel the strongest, but it's a synthetic rubber shell build that's treated with a soft-touch coating as the final layer. Yes, it'll protect the iPhone from light drops, but don't expect the same protection as the Defender series from Otterbox. As you might anticipate, when the Otter + Pop Figura case is placed on the device, it feels much stronger.

To complement the iPhone experience there are cutouts on the bottom for the Lightning port and speakers. The left side has the same treatment for the silence switch and there's a spot for the cameras on the back. You also have buttons in the case to press the phone's buttons for volume and power.

Of course, the back has the PopSocket, which is of the PopGrip variant. This way you can pop it on or off, and even swap it out for an AirPods holder, a lip gloss dispenser or another PopSocket that reflects your style. As a PopSocket does, it lets you prop up your phone to watch a TV show, but it will also let you hold the device easily with just one hand. It's handy.

Keep in mind, though, that with the PopSocket on the back, this case does not support wireless charging. The solution here is to slide the PopSocket out and you'll be good to go.

For the price, I think the Otter + Pop Figura case is definitely worth it. You get a PopSocket and an Otterbox case for $50.95 for the iPhone 11 Pro or $60.95 for the 11 or 11 Pro Max. You can express yourself with the core color of the case and even get a custom PopSocket to really show off your style.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.