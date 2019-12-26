Get 20% off Nomad's lineup of phone cases, chargers and cables

If you've been eyeing one of Nomad's wireless charging base stations or its high-quality leather cases for your phone, you'll want to take advantage of this sale.

Through December 28, you can get 20% off almost everything on the site when you use promo code HH20 at checkout.

That means you can get one of Nomad's Horween leather cases for your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users are in luck, as well.

Nomad's rugged cases are similar to Apple's leather cases, but with a slightly more premium feel. Cases start at $49.95 before the discount.

Nomad's power lineup includes the $139.95 Base Station, which can charge up your AirPods, an Apple Watch and an iPhone all at the same time.

There's also the $59.95 Wireless Stand that will prop your phone up on your desk or nightstand and charge it at the same time.

Nomad sells several different cables for syncing or charging your phone. What makes most of Nomad's cables unusual is that they have a Kevlar exterior that makes them nearly indestructible.

Nomad has Lightning cables for iPhone and iPad users, and universal cables with several different attachments for the ends to ensure they work with USB-C-, Lightning-, and micro USB-equipped devices.

There are a few exceptions you should be aware of. The discount code won't work with the Tesla Model 3 wireless charging pad, and it doesn't apply to any back order, preorder, or already discounted items.

Remember to use code "HH20" at checkout to get your discount through December 28.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.