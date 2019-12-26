Everlane's biggest ever Choose What You Pay event is happening now

In lieu of traditional sales, the internet's favorite minimalist chic brand, Everlane, periodically lets you choose what you pay on a limited selection of overstocked, popular designs. And right now, the retailer is introducing its biggest Choose What You Pay event yet.

Over 80 styles for men and women, including some cashmere apparel and cult-favorite footwear, are included in this sale. Pay special attention to the Cashmere Crew sweater ($75, originally $100; everlane.com), the wearable Heel Boot ($158, originally $225; everlane.com), and the Cocoon Coat ($125, originally $250; everlane.com), along with tons of denim and must-have basics.

The name of the game during this deal is choosing one of three pricing options, ranging anywhere from 15% to 50% off. At its cheapest, your price is just covering for development, production and fulfillment costs, while the most expensive price accounts for office overhead and future product development. The goal is total transparency when it comes to where your money is going when you buy Everlane items.

And if you're looking for even more savings, browse Everlane's new Final Sale section, which features now-discontinued styles for half their original prices. This is the last you'll see of this these super limited classics, like the Cropped Denim Jacket ($39, originally $78; everlane.com) and the '90s Flat ($75, originally $150; everlane.com), so buy now, before they're gone forever.

Everlane discounts are rather rare, so shop all the available deals before these coveted items are completely sold out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.