Take 10% off your entire Casper mattress order

Don't sleep on your chance to start the new year with a new mattress. Casper is kicking off the countdown to 2020 early with a 10% discount on any order on their site that includes a mattress.

Use promo code RISE at checkout, and choose from any of the three models offered by the original mattress-in-a-box purveyor. The original Casper mattress, the brand's most popular mattress, starts at $595; the lower cost Essential mattress starts at $395; and the Wave mattress, which uses gel pods and foams to target spinal alignment and keep you from feeling overheated at night, starts at $1,345, All Casper mattresses are available in six sizes and come with both a 100 night, risk-free trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

While you're at it, stock up on Casper's other sleep-friendly products including highly rated pillows, bedding, bed frames and even the brand's innovative Glow Light, which helps you fall asleep faster and wake up easier. As long as you're also buying a mattress, the discount will apply to your entire purchase.

This sale lasts through January 6, but you should shop sooner if you want to start off the new year with a better night's sleep. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.