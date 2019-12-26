The 20 best under-eye concealers, according to celebrity makeup artists

New Year's Eve is almost here, which means there will be free-flowing champagne, salty appetizers to nosh on, and you'll be up way past your usual bedtime in celebration of 2020. Whether you're staying in and watching the ball drop in Times Square with your loved ones or on a party cruise in Los Angeles, you'll want to look and feel like you're the most fabulous person in the room. The only problem with such a gluttonous night is that you'll need an arsenal of long-wear makeup before the clock strikes midnight.

Lucky for you, some of the most in-demand celebrity makeup artists in Hollywood have revealed a few of their desert island under-eye concealers, along with their pro tips for faking a full night's sleep. Even if you wake up on New Year's Day with dull skin and bags under your eyes, our 20 favorite under-eye concealers have got you covered.

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full Coverage Concealer ($29; sephora.com)

"This concealer is extremely long lasting," says Scott Barnes, Jennifer Lopez's longtime makeup artist. The order of how you apply your products directly impacts how your makeup looks. "I like to conceal before foundation in order to highlight, brighten and give structure to the face," he says.

However, if you have bags under your eyes, then you should apply foundation first to your problem area, then follow up with a concealer to brighten your under-eyes, explains Barnes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YSL Touche Eclat High Cover Radiant Concealer ($35; yslbeautyus.com)

"You can use this after foundation and powder to brighten," Barnes says. "It feels really light, almost like you aren't wearing it." A few clicks of the pen cap releases the illuminating concealer into the brush. While the hyaluronic acid can hydrate the delicate under-eye area, caffeine and ruscus tame puffiness.

Pro tip: Peachy tones work best to cancel purples and blue under-eye shadows, according to Barnes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

This budget-friendly find contains goji berry and haloxyl, which can minimize the look of dark circles and fine lines. "It combats puffiness and also comes in the all-important slightly pink- and peach-tinted shades that neutralize blueness under the eyes," says celebrity makeup artist Kathy Jeung, who works with Rita Ora, Pink and Gwen Stefani.

Costing just under $10, this is one of our favorite drugstore under-eye concealers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30; sephora.com)

Carola Gonzalez, makeup artist to Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington and Adria Arjona is a huge fan of this coverup. "Nars has a great range of shades and the concealer is hydrating, which makes it easier to blend on the skin," Gonzalez says.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Corrector ($7.69, originally $13.15; amazon.com)

If the skin around your eyes tend to be extremely dry, this concealer from Neutrogena packs a center core of hyaluronic acid to keep the skin dewy and help flawlessly apply the pigment.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Glossier Stretch Concealer ($18; glossier.com)

This product from cult-favorite brand Glossier features an ulta-buildable formula available in 12 shades. Tap on just a tiny bit and you'll see dark under-eyes and skin discoloration disappear.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tom Ford Concealing Pen ($55; nordstrom.com)

"I love the cushion applicator and the formula rejuvenates delicate under-eye skin and blemishes," says Jeung. You can feel good knowing that you can achieve a seamless, blended look with this travel-friendly concealer, minus any of the undesirable ingredients found in some cosmetics like parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and petrolatum.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Armani Beauty Power Fabric Concealer ($34; sephora.com)

"I really like this concealer because you can build the coverage and it doesn't look cake-y," says Gonzalez. Just a few small dots are all you need to cover up your dark circles and fake that you got eight hours of sleep last night. If you have mature or oily skin, set your under-eye area with your favorite face powder to help lock it in place.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer ($4.19; target.com)

This concealer protects the skin against pollution and skin-harming blue light while offering medium, buildable coverage of under-eye puffiness and bags.

_______________________________________________________________________________

RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up ($36; nordstrom.com)

When celebrity makeup artist Jenna Menard, who works with Sofia Coppola, Amanda Peet and Kate Winslet, wants medium coverage that's still natural-looking, she reaches for this clean beauty concealer. "I love using this sparingly around the eye area to knock down the darkness and create some brightness under the eyes," she says.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($27; tartecosmetics.com)

"It's easily applied with the applicator and patted into the skin where needed, and a little bit goes a long way," Menard says. "It is a liquid formula that dries without looking dewy or chalky; just a natural finish." She also uses this concealer for spot coverage on blemishes and will use a BeautyBlender to create a "sheered-out" foundation.

_______________________________________________________________________________

e.l.f. 16-Hour Camo Concealer ($6; target.com)

This cult-favorite concealer is tiny enough to fit into any micro-size party bag, yet powerful enough to offer full coverage of anything from dark circles to pimples. With a doe-foot wand that makes application easy, it stays on for around 16 hours.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer ($32; sephora.com)

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is well known among the beauty community for her work on her A-List roster of clients, such as Rihanna and Amal Clooney. So, it's not surprising that she created a cosmetics line that includes a long-wearing under-eye concealer that adds luminosity to your face. The Persian silk tree bark extract can help reduce the look of puffiness, dark circles and crows feet, with palmitoyl glycine helping fade the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer Concealer ($48; sephora.com)

This holiday season, if you can only carry one complexion product with you, consider this creamy, full-coverage concealer that comes in a travel-friendly pot and doesn't take up much space in your cosmetics bag.

Pro tip: Let your spot concealer transform into a full face of coverage, Menard says. "Your two best friends should be a BeautyBlender sponge and a properly moisturized skin, in addition to your favorite concealer," she adds.

_______________________________________________________________________________

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer ($22; sephora.com)

Re-energize your tired under-eye area with this caffeine-infused concealer. Avocado oil, vitamin E and mushroom extracts can hydrate the delicate under-eye area, with the vegan and gluten-free formula gentle enough for those with sensitive skin to feel comfortable adding this item to their makeup routine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealer ($29; sephora.com)

On days when you look exhausted (hello, New Year's Day), add instant full coverage to your under-eye areas with this water-resistant concealer that's available in 16 shades.

Pro tip: Only use a small amount of product and work it into the area of the face you are trying to conceal. You can always work your way up to more product and more coverage, says Menard.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Uoma Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer ($25; ulta.com)

The shade range of Uoma caters to a diverse range of skin tones and undertones, and doesn't neglect deeper complexions. As the name suggests, you'll have a luminous skin-like finish that helps you look wide awake and refreshed. Faking an "I woke up like this" beauty look is possible with this concealer year-round.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer ($34; sephora.com)

When you know your New Year's Eve party is going to last until the early morning, reach for this creamy full-coverage under-eye concealer that melts into your skin. Vitamin E floods your skin with moisture while the 100% cruelty-free concealer smooths and brightens the appearance of dark circles. You can use a flat concealer brush, a mini beauty blender or your fingers to achieve a seamless blend.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation ($18; ulta.com)

Grab a concealer color that's two or three shades lighter than your complexion to cancel the appearance of your dark circles. After you apply your moisturizer, warm up the concealer on the back of your hand, use a damp beauty sponge and then dab away your problem areas. You can also use this concealer as an eye primer, which is a necessary step to keep your eyeliner and eyeshadow on point from the pregame to the after-party at 4 a.m.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer ($22; sephora.com)

This full-coverage concealer holds true to its name; there's zero caking, but it dries quickly, so you'll need to make sure your under-eye area is already prepped with your eye cream of choice. On days when you want lighter coverage, just dot this coverup to spot conceal any imperfections and blend the edges with your fingers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.