Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes near Almaty airport

(CNN) At least nine people have died after a plane carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

The plane "lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence," before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m., local time, according to Almaty aviation authorities.

The domestic flight, operated by Kazakhstan-based Bek Air, was scheduled to fly from Almaty, the country's largest city, to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Kazakh state media, citing the Internal Affairs Ministry, said at least nine people had been killed in the crash, and nine people, including six children, had been injured.

Airport authorities said emergency responders were now working to evacuate passengers and crew members from the wreckage. There were no reports of a fire following the crash.

