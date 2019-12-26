Airplane crashes in Kazakhstan with 100 people on board

(CNN) At least seven people have died after a plane carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

The plane "lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence," before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m., local time, according to Almaty aviation authorities.

The domestic flight, operated by Bek Air, a Kazakhstan-based airline, was scheduled to fly from Almaty the country's largest city to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Authorities said emergency responders were now working to evacuate passengers and crew members from the wreckage. There were no reports of a fire following the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the crash is under investigation, airport authorities said.

Read More