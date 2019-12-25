2019 wasn't ALL bad. Here are all the good things that happened
Updated 8:59 AM ET, Wed December 25, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)We know you want 2019 canceled, reported and blocked. You think it was awful, depressing and went on far too long. But — and hear us out here — it wasn't ALL that bad. To end things on a great note, here's a list of some of the good things that happened this year.
The world
The Indian Navy welcomed its first-ever woman pilot • People around the world united to save a 2-year-old's life • Austria named its first female chancellor • The European Commission elected its first female President • Women now lead five of the major parties in Finland's parliament • For the first time, all major pageants were won by women of color • Macedonia was renamed, bringing an end to a decades-long dispute with Greece • President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting US leader to set foot in North Korea • Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit an Arab Gulf state
The US
The 116th Congress became the most diverse in US history • Chicago elected its first African-American female mayor • Animal cruelty is officially a federal felony • California is now the first state to offer health insurance to some undocumented immigrants • Montgomery, Alabama, elected its first black mayor in 200 years • New York banned the so-called gay and trans "panic" defense • The largest mass commutation in US history took place • The White House honored a military dog for raid on ISIS leader • The Little Shell Tribe became the newest Native American tribe to receive federal recognition