Christmas traditions around the world

(CNN) For the millions of Americans who celebrate the Christian holiday of Christmas, the holiday is synonymous with traditions of everything from baking and decorating Christmas cookies to trimming a Christmas tree with heirloom ornaments. Americans go on marathon shopping trips, both in store and online to find that perfect gift while listening to Christmas carols. Stockings are hung and people enjoy Christmas parades, concerts and the classic Christmas films with a glass of eggnog or mug of hot cocoa. Around the world, Christmas traditions vary, but sharing a joyous spirit is a common theme.