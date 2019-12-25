A 300-million-year-old lizard might be the earliest animal to care for its offspring, a new study says

(CNN) Little is known about Paleozoic creatures' parental prowess. But a newly uncovered 300-million-year-old fossil might be the earliest evidence of a parent, well, acting like a parent.

Researchers from Carleton University in Ontario, Canada, discovered the partial skeleton of a lizard-like creature that had wrapped its tail around the skeleton of a smaller creature of the same species.

Based on the "denning" position of the two and the difference in their sizes, the creature might've been a parent shielding its wee offspring -- a behavior widespread among mammals today.

Fossils from later periods have shown animals in similar positions, but this might be the oldest example of parental care, according to findings published in Nature Ecology & Evolution

Paleozoic lizards could make good parents

