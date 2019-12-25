Brother confessed to killing pregnant sister 'because of family conflict,' police say

(CNN) A 19-year-old man in Texas confessed to police that he killed his 23-year-old pregnant sister "because of family conflict," police said in a statement.

Eduardo Arevalo also told police that he transported Viridiana Arevalo's body outside The Colony area -- a suburb about 30 miles north of Dallas -- so she would not be discovered, the statement said.

. Aaron Woodard told "The only reason he (Eduardo) gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to her family and he stated it would be better off but she wasn't here," The Colony SgtAaron Woodard told CNN affiliate KTVT.

Viridiana Arevalo, who was eight months pregnant, was reported missing on December 17, and after an extensive search her body was found in an alley at 7:43 a.m. five days later.

Earlier, Eduardo Arevalo told police, he had moved his sister's body from the original disposal location to that alley, the statement said.

