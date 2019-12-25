A restaurant in Tennessee serves free Southern-style meals to anyone who walks in on Christmas

(CNN) This year marks Candice O'Brien Beasley's seventh year offering free meals to anyone who visits her restaurant on Christmas Day.

The 39-year-old runs O'Brien's Southern Diner in Ashland City, Tennessee, near Nashville.

Beasley's free meals, which target those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas, have been a fixture of the community since 2013.

Each year, she has served traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to anyone who stops in, with sumptuous offerings such as turkey, mashed potatoes, and broccoli casserole up for grabs.

As lunch wrapped up Wednesday, Beasley told CNN it was mostly older, widowed men who had come through her door this year.

