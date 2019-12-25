(CNN) The suspect in the stabbing death of two men, including the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, has been arrested northwest of Nashville.

Michael D. Mosley, 23, was arrested in Cheatham County, Metro Nashville Police announced Wednesday on Twitter. Mosley is accused of two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, police said.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed during a fight Saturday outside the Dogwood Bar.

Speaking Monday, police spokesman Don Aaron said the investigation shows Mosley made unwanted advances toward a woman who was a friend of the victims.

A verbal dispute occurred inside the bar, which led to physical fight outside the bar, Aaron said. It appears Mosley, armed with a sharp object, stabbed the victims, he said.

