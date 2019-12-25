After more than five years in a shelter, a 9-year-old dog finally got adopted -- right in time for Christmas

(CNN) A 9-year-old pit bull mix got the gift of his lifetime this holiday season.

After more than five years living at a shelter in the care of the Fresno Bully Rescue , Seamus was adopted by his new family on December 21 -- just in time for Christmas.

"He landed literally the perfect fit. It took five-plus years but it was very worth the wait," Bridgette Booth, the shelter director at Fresno Bully Rescue, told CNN.

She described Seamus' adoption as nothing short of a Christmas miracle. "As Seamus has been aging, he hasn't been able to handle the weather as well, we were really hoping that he would be able to finally be in a warm home this winter season -- and escape the heat of the summers. Sometimes we worried that he would be with us for the duration of his life, so him finding a home just in time for Christmas is a miracle in our eyes," said Booth.

Seamus won't be easily forgotten at the California shelter where he spent more than half of his life.

Read More