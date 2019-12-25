Four-alarm blaze at Minneapolis' Drake Hotel forces more than 200 low-income residents to evacuate

(CNN) More than 200 people were evacuated from a low-income residential hotel after a fire broke out early Christmas morning and quickly grew to four alarms, Minneapolis fire officials said.

The Francis Drake Hotel caught fire about 3 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) Wednesday, Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said. Roughly half of the city's fire personnel were still battling the blaze at 11 a.m., he said.

Temperatures in Minneapolis dipped into the 30s on this damp, foggy morning, and Metro Transit, the city's public transport operator, was working to find temporary shelter for those displaced. The Red Cross was also providing food and drinks to residents, Tyner said.

"We have a total of five buses helping to house residents and firefighters in order to help keep them warm," Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said. "We're glad to do this small part to help the communities we serve in their time of need."

Firefighters had to evacuate the building to fight the blaze from the outside.

Officials are trying to work on a longer-term housing plan for the displaced, Tyner said.

