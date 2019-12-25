Cowboys tackle La'el Collins surprised his mom with a house for Christmas

(CNN) Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins, 26, was able to make a Christmas dream come true when he surprised his mother, Loyetta Collins, with the biggest Christmas gift she has ever received.

Collins surprised his mother with a house.

However, this joyous occasion may have never happened if not for Collins' perseverance.

While Collins was not considered a suspect, it scared teams off from drafting him. The Cowboys stepped in and signed him as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

Collins is earning every penny this season with his stellar play.

"This is a special moment, man -- I'm just lost for words," Collins told WVLA. "It's a special moment. I'm so happy. I'm extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family."

"It was always a dream, and just to be able to make that happen, man, nothing compares, nothing compares."