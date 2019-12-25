Step inside one of the last remaining movie palaces in America

For decades now, it's stood tall in the heart of Midtown Atlanta - the "Fabulous" Fox Theatre, one the last remaining movie palaces in the United States and definitely one of the grandest.

Designed originally as a temple, the history of this ornate Middle Eastern-influenced beauty is long and illustrious: It was one of the few theaters that allowed both black and white patrons during segregation. It's where Lynyrd Skynyrd recorded its first live album and where Prince had his final performance. Elvis played here as did James Brown.

But since opening on Christmas Day 90 years ago, the Fox hasn't always had a smooth ride.

Just 125 weeks after its birth, film mogul William Fox's famous movie house was auctioned at the courthouse for a fraction of what it had just cost him to finish building his baby.

In the 1970's, it was nearly torn down -- until a grassroots campaign brought it back to life.

Fast forward to today. The allure of the 4,665-seat theater has helped it sell well over 5 million tickets over the last 10 years, more than any venue in its size bracket on the planet, according to VenuesNow.

Take a trip with us back through time to reflect on what makes the Fox such a special slice of architecture and American culture.

(Top photo: GSU Special Collections Photos)