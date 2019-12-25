2 men were robbed and beaten on Christmas Eve. The thieves got away with $1, police say

(CNN) A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he and an acquaintance were robbed and beaten early on Christmas Eve morning, and the suspects took off with just $1, according to a spokesman with the NYPD.

The two were approached by several unidentified males at around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx, a police statement said.

A still image from a surveillance video shows two men being attacked and robbed in the Bronx.

Edited surveillance video released by the NYPD captures portions of the violent attack.

It shows one attacker swinging one victim to the ground. In another frame, one victim -- whose face is blurred -- is being punched. A third frame shows an assailant approaching with what appears to be a garbage can in hand.

