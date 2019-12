(CNN) Prince Andrew attended a private Christmas Day church service with his family Wednesday, pictures from the Queen's Sandringham estate showed.

The 59-year-old -- who is also known as the Duke of York -- walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside his older brother, Prince Charles.

Andrew withdrew from public life last month after a disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth II also attended, as did her youngest son, Prince Edward.