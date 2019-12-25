Supercharge your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite with these accessories

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are two of the hottest gifts this holiday season. Both portable gaming devices are incredibly fun and will provide countless hours of entertainment.

But in order to get the most out of your new Switch, you'll want to get a few accessories. We've rounded up 10 accessories for the Switch (and Switch Lite) that will add functionality, and in some cases protection, to the beloved gaming device.

IVoler Screen Protector ($7.95, amazon.com)

A screen protector should be one of the first things you get for your Nintendo Switch. The last thing you want is to crack or scratch the display, especially on a Switch Lite that can't be connected to your TV, and have to deal with getting it repaired. You can get three screen protectors for under $8 for the regular Switch, or four screen protectors for the Switch Lite for the same price.

SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card ($33.99, amazon.com)

After protecting your Switch's display, add some extra storage for games, apps and the video clips you'll undoubtedly record as you progress through games. The Switch will accept up to 2TB of additional storage via a micro SD card slot that lives under the kickstand. This SanDisk 256GB micro SD card is more than enough space for the casual gamer.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($55, amazon.com)

If you want a more traditional controller than Nintendo's Joy-Cons, the Switch Pro Controller is where it's at. Designed more in line with an Xbox or PS4 controller, the Pro Controller connects wirelessly to your Switch and, for some, provides a better gaming experience, especially for fast-paced games like Fortnite. Plus, the Switch Pro Controller costs less than another pair of Joy-Cons, should you simply want a second controller.

8BitDo Lite ($24.99, amazon.com)

If a more streamlined controller is more your speed, look no further than the 8BitDo Lite controllers. Not only are they adorable, but they even come in the same colors as the Switch Lite. They have all the same buttons and functionality as a Joy-Con, just with 8BitDo's design flair. You can pick up an 8BitDo Lite controller for under $25.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD ($119.92, amazon.com)

The Switch is a portable gaming device by design, and as such it relies on a nonremovable battery. Meaning if you plan on traveling, you're bound to end up looking for a power outlet to top it off. Instead of doing that, pick up Anker's PowerCore 26800 portable battery pack. Not only will it keep your Switch going for hours, it'll also keep your phone or headphones charged up.

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case ($14.99, amazon.com)

Protect your Switch with this Nintendo Switch Carrying case. There's enough space in it to carry gaming cartridges and a couple of extra micro SD cards. There's even a zipper pocket on the inside for charging cables or any other small accessories you may want to take with you. I traveled to Europe with this exact case and was pleased. If you have a Switch Lite, this smaller $19 case from Tomtoc should get the job done.

Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack ($31.99, gamestop.com)

The Elite Player Backpack is hard to find, but GameStop has some in stock. The backpack includes dedicated spots for your Switch, headphones, docking station, controllers, and anything else you need to take your Switch setup on the go. If you find yourself frequently taking your Switch on the road or to a friend's, the Elite Player Backpack is the only way to go.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter ($39.99, originally $54.99, amazon.com)

Apple's AirPods, and for that matter Bluetooth earbuds in general, are growing in popularity, and yet the Switch lacks a Bluetooth audio connection for headphones. Filling in that gap is the HomeSpot Bluetooth adapter. The small device is available in various colors to match your Switch and plugs into the same USB-C port used for charging the Switch. It even comes with a cable that plugs into the Switch's dock, so you don't have to stay tethered to your TV.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset ($29.95, originally $39.95, amazon.com)

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset is affordable yet capable. My kids have one of these and I've tested them out myself. They sound good, have a built-in mic for games that have voice chat, and are inexpensive enough that when they are inevitably broken, I can replace them without too much pain.

Logitech G935 Headphones ($99.99, originally $169.99, amazon.com)

For the more serious gamer who has multiple gaming consoles or a dedicated gaming PC, the Logitech G936 gaming headphones are a superb deal. They work with the Switch via the 3.5mm headphone jack, along with the Xbox and PS4. They can also wirelessly connect to a PC via the included adapter. There's a flip-down boom mic for voice communication and a series of RGB lights that add a cool factor to the G935s.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailers' prices on the date this article was published.