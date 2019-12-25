A security camera captured a police officer in Australia saving a choking baby

(CNN) The couple was frantic.

They rushed into a police station in Perth, Australia, around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, desperately asking for help at the front desk.

Their 8-month-old baby was choking on food and wasn't breathing.

CCTV footage shows what happened next: Acting Sgt. Jason Lee runs into the foyer and grabs the baby from the man. Lee pats the baby on the back multiple times until the food is dislodged. Then he hands the baby back.

Lee then demonstrates to the couple the proper method to save choking infants. He shows them how to hold the baby in one hand, facing down, and give five sturdy pats on the infant's back.

