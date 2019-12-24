What's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 10:22 AM ET, Tue December 24, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news -- you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it's best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.
And while you're at it, don't forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!

Christmas Eve

    CVS
    Read More
    Chick-fil-A -- hours vary
    Denny's -- open 24 hours
    Dunkin' -- hours vary
    Einstein Bagels -- regular store hours
    IHOP -- hours vary
    Kroger -- most locations close at 7 p.m.
    McDonalds -- hours vary
    Publix -- close at 7 p.m.
    Panera -- hours vary
    Starbucks -- hours vary
    Taco Bell -- hours vary
    US Post Office -- hours vary
    UPS stores -- hours vary
    Waffle House -- open 24 hours
    Walgreens -- most close at 12 a.m.
    Wawa -- regular hours
    Whole Foods -- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Christmas Day

    CVS -- check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed
    Denny's -- open 24 hours
    Dunkin' -- hours vary
    IHOP -- hours vary
    Starbucks -- hours vary
    Waffle House -- open 24 hours
      Walgreens -- open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location
      Wawa -- most regular hours