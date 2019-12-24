What's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

(CNN) Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news -- you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it's best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

And while you're at it, don't forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!

Christmas Eve

CVS

Read More