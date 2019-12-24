While house rehabbers weren't looking, burglars made off with 800 items

(CNN) Police in St. Louis want to return hundreds of items -- including tools, stained glass panels and generators -- taken in burglaries targeting residential rehabbers.

Detectives have recovered more than 800 items, and while many have been returned, most of the pilfered goods sit in a warehouse awaiting reunification.

Two people were taken into custody, but warrants have not been issued as the investigation continues, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police found the stolen property over the course of a year in central and south St. Louis, CNN affiliate KMOV reported Tuesday.

"The suspects we caught here are on a different level. They were actually stealing them to actually use or sell to other people who are rehabbing (buildings)," Tom Kitchell, with the department's burglary division, told KMOV. "This was a pretty sophisticated ring. They would drive around during the day and look for rehabs."

Read More