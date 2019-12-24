Beast Mode is back. The Seahawks have re-signed Marshawn Lynch

(CNN) Beast Mode is back.

Running back Marshawn Lynch has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a tweet from his agent Doug Hendrickson.

Hendrickson tweeted a picture of the Seahawks contract with Lynch Monday night to confirm his client will be returning to the team.

The five-time Pro Bowler could immediately step in and have a large role for the Seahawks in Week 17 when the team faces off against division rival, the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. The winner of the game wins the NFC West division.

The Seahawks offense took a huge loss when their running back Chris Carson sustained a season-ending fractured hip against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. Meanwhile, backup running back Rashaad Penny was placed on season-ending injured reserve. C.J. Prosise was also ruled out of Sunday's game with an arm injury, leaving Travis Homer as the top running back on the depth chart.

