15 nurses and 2 doctors from a Pennsylvania hospital's delivery ward gave birth in 2019. Two more are due

(CNN) Nurses and doctors at a Philadelphia-area hospital's maternity ward saw a bumper crop of babies this year. But this time, the babies were their own.

So far, 15 nurses and two doctors from the labor and delivery ward at East Norriton Township's Einstein Medical Center have given birth this year. Two more nurses are expected to give birth in January, according to staff in the ward.

"We always feel it's a privilege to take care of any patient, but when it's your own, it's something extra special to you," said AnnMarie Papa, the hospital's chief nursing officer. "It makes you prouder."

Postpartum nurse Abby Deardorff began tracking just how many expectant mothers there were after she gave birth to her third child this past January but says there was no special reason for the localized baby boom.

"Obviously, we like babies," Deardorff said.

