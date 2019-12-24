(CNN) A North Carolina paramedic is accused of killing his wife with eye drops and collecting a $250,000 life insurance payout after her death.

Joshua Hunsucker, who appeared in court Friday, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to prosecutor Jordan Green with the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Hunsucker's attorney, David Teddy, told the judge that "there's been an allegation that has been made, and, of course, Joshua is to be presumed innocent just like anybody else."

Hunsucker "hasn't run from" the allegations, the lawyer said, and he "has been a law-abiding citizen his entire life." The attorney did not immediately return CNN's calls seeking additional comment.

Hunsucker's wife, Stacy Hunsucker, suffered some health issue at her home September 23, 2018, Green said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and "eventually succumbed" to the health issue.

Read More