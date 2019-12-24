Police surprised a 4-year-old boy for Christmas after his mother was killed

(CNN) For many 4-year-olds, the holiday season means trips to see Santa, gifts under the Christmas tree and fun with family members.

But for one little boy in Leominster, Massachusetts, this year is going to feel a bit different.

In November, Jaiden "JJ" Clifford's mother was stabbed to death. Her killer was caught a week later.

Leominster Police Officer Dan Cantois wasn't content to let JJ's Christmas be blue.

He learned that JJ liked police and their cars and hats. And as President of the Leominster Police Association, Cantois reached out to neighboring police departments to help brighten JJ's holiday.

Read More